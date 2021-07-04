85% Male Children Will Choose STEM as a Career as Compared to 57% Female: Survey

Male students are more likely to choose a career in STEM as compared to females. A recent survey by Avishkaar, show that 85 per cent of male children would choose to pursue a career in STEM, as compared to only 57 per cent of female children. As many as 95 per cent children, including girls, recall male role models as inspiration in STEM fields, highlighting the urgent need to increase the exposure around women role models in STEM fields.

Only 30 per cent of parents feel that the work environment in our country in the STEM-related fields is more suitable for males versus females. About 50 per cent of parents feel that the reason behind this is societal pressures while 42 per cent feel that the parents’ influence plays a role in this.

The survey titled “India’s Future in Next-Generation Tech & STEM" was conducted in June 2021 among 5000 parents and 5000 children across Indian cities including Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

The survey also highlighted the need for schools to implement hands-on learning and introduce children to the world of innovation and move away from rote learning techniques. 53 per cent of the parent respondents use the hands-on learning approach to keep up their children’s interest levels in next-gen tech & STEM subjects. This includes toys and kits that help their children with application-based learning.

Only 33 per cent of parents feel that the current school curriculum is enough to help their child prepare for a future in next-gen tech and STEM to some extent.

As many as 81 per cent of parents with male children feel that next-gen technology education and STEM is critical for their child, as compared to 68 per cent of parents with female children. 54 per cent feel that those parents with male children are actually more likely to influence their child to pursue STEM than parents with female children

About 56 per cent of all parents are keen for their children to pursue IT/ technology, more than any other subject followed by science at 46 per cent and mathematics at 43 per cent. Only 23 per cent of parents wish their child to pursue arts-related subjects.

When looking at preference from a gender point of view, 60 per cent of parents with male children would like their child to pursue subjects related to IT/ technology, as compared to only 33 per cent of parents with female children. 69 per cent feel that it is critical as they expect the world to become completely technology-oriented in the near future.

About 42 per cent of parents with children in the age group of 13-17 years feel that the current school curriculum is not helping their child at all and 73 per cent children feel that their school is doing enough to encourage them to pursue a career in STEM and next-gen tech.

As many as 45 per cent of parents feel that they would be extremely influential on their child’s career choices while 62 per cent would be extremely willing to go the extra mile to make their child pursue a career in STEM. However, only 35 per cent of parents with female children feel this way. For over 60 per cent of the children, parents remain the largest influencers on career decisions.

