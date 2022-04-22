87% Businesses Face Challenge While Hiring Replacements of Departing Employees: Survey

As many as 87 per cent of businesses around the world face challenges when it comes to recruiting replacements for departing employees, as per the survey by Wiley’s Talent Development Service. The survey also revealed that 34 per cent of employers struggle to replace departing employees before the end of their notice period, and 31 per cent face issues while finding suitable replacements.

Additionally, 30 per cent constantly face roadblocks of one or more roles unfilled at any given time, claimed the survey. The go-to recruitment method for 61 per cent of those surveyed listed adverts, and online job boards. This is followed by posting paid and organic social media posts at 42 per cent and 44 per cent respectively, it added.

Also read| Punjab National Bank is Hiring for 145 Manager Posts, Salary up to Rs 78,230

For the research, around 504 business leaders as well as 1,006 professionals based in the US were surveyed. All belonged to the age group between 21-28 years. The survey also talked about the need of “alternative and complementary source” for hiring.

Archana Jayaraj, director, partnerships and talent, APAC, Wiley’s mthree said, “The mthree survey points to how graduate and entry-level talent recruitment and onboarding is a herculean task. It requires a copious amount of energy, dedication, and time and does pose its own risks. Organisations therefore need an alternative and complementary source of graduate talent that takes care of the risks and all the effort – that’s where our Talent Development service-mthree comes in.”

Read| As Work From Office Begins, Indian Employees Want to Change the Way Offices Work

Meanwhile, Mumbai showed the highest hiring, closely followed by Coimbatore, as per Monster Employment Index (MEI). Bengaluru and Pune are emerging as the secondary hubs for fintech start-ups with several entrepreneurs wanting to tap into the latent tech talent available in the markets. The report added that Mumbai (21 per cent) led all the monitored cities for the first time on a yearly basis followed by Coimbatore (20 per cent), Chennai, and Hyderabad (16 per cent each).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.