87% Professionals in India Believe Sharing Emotions at Work Boosts Productivity, Morale: LinkedIn Report

LinkedIn, an online professional network, has released new research that uncovers the shift in how professionals are expressing themselves at work. The survey in which 2,188 professionals participated, reveals that more than 3 in 4 (76 per cent) professionals in India feel comfortable expressing their emotions at work post-pandemic.

“Showing more emotions at work could be the secret to better staff morale in this hybrid world of work, with almost 9 in 10 (87 per cent) agreeing that doing so makes them more productive and boosts feelings of belonging,” reveals the report. Professionals in India are not holding back with their emotions and are becoming more vulnerable, with nearly two-thirds (63%) admitting to having cried in front of their boss – a third (32%) having done so on more than one occasion, added the report.

Emotions are now ‘professional’, but 7 in 10 say there is still stigma associated with it. Due to this, over a quarter of professionals in India are still worried about wearing their hearts on their sleeves out of a fear of looking weak (27%), unprofessional (25%), and being judged (25%). Unfairly, women are bearing the brunt more, with almost 4 in 5 (79%) professionals in India agreeing that women are often judged more in comparison to men when they share their emotions at work.

Gen Z and Millennials lead the way for opening up at work

Gen Z (73 per cent) and millennials (79 per cent) are leading the way in expressing themselves and feeling more comfortable than ever to open up at work. In comparison, just 20 per cent employs aged 58-60 share the same comfort with expressing themselves at work.

3 in 5 professionals in India want more humour at work

Over three-quarters (76 per cent) of professionals in India agree that “cracking a joke” at work is good for office culture, but more than half (56 per cent) consider it to be ‘unprofessional’. Despite these mixed feelings, 9 in 10 (90 per cent) professionals in India agree that humour is the most underused and undervalued emotion at work. In fact, more than 3 in 5 (61 per cent) professionals want to see the use of more humour in general at the workplace.

Overall, professionals in South India are cracking the most jokes in the country, with over 2 in 5 (43 per cent) doing so at least once a day, followed by professionals in the western (38 per cent), eastern (37 per cent), northern (36 per cent) and northeastern (33 per cent) parts of the country, claims the study.

​​Around the world, Indian and Italian workers come out on top as the funniest workers globally, with over a third (38 per cent) respectively cracking a joke at least once a day. Australian workers (29 per cent) emerged as the least funny, even when compared to Germans (36 per cent), Brits (34 per cent), Dutch (33 per cent) and the French (32 per cent), added the report.

