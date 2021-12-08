9 School Students in Odisha Infected with COVID-19

Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha’s Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said. Some students of the Kasturba Girls’ High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said.

“Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation,” the school authorities said. As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said. At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school. The entire school premises were sanitised and classroom teaching has been suspended, the authorities said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.