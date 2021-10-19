92% Hiring Managers Say Huge Gap for Data Science Skilled Force: Survey

The job industry is witnessing a massive supply gap when it comes to data science talent with 92 per cent of hiring managers saying they have faced the shortfall, as per a study conducted by edtech company Great Learning. While 57 per cent believe the gap between supply and demand exists at the entry-level only and 27 per cent believe that the talent gap exists in the mid-level roles of team lead and project management.

As many as 40 per cent of the surveyed hiring managers consider a formal qualification in data science is essential for a career in the field. The biggest skills lacuna was identified in the area of Natural Language Processing (NLP) by 15 per cent of the hiring managers followed by Artificial Intelligence (12 per cent), Automation (11per cent), Computer Vision (CV) (10 per cent), Analytics (9 per cent) and Machine Learning (7 per cent).

With the hiring activity coming back to pre-pandemic levels, the report captures a number of insights on hiring trends, demand for talent, skill gaps and other challenges in hiring. A little over half of the surveyed hiring managers represented B2B enterprises, about one-fourth represented B2C companies and the rest included government and other sectors like BFSI, IT/ITES, Retail, E-commerce, Telecom, Engineering, and Manufacturing.

Bengaluru has taken the pole position as the leading city for hiring talent in data science, with 54 per cent of hiring and recruiting managers selecting it as the preferred destination for hiring data science professionals. It is followed by Hyderabad with 15 per cent, Delhi NCR and Pune were preferred by 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, followed by Mumbai and Chennai, which were preferred by 5 per cent each.

Further, the gender gap remains a problem in not just the data science domain but also the broader technology segment. 68 per cent hiring managers indicated that the gender gap exists across the talent pool. The reasons behind it include gender-based pay disparity in the data science space, less awareness of opportunities in the space among the fairer sex, and the lack of sufficient support from enterprises in ensuring work-life balance.

