As many as 92 per cent of employers in India feel a professional certification strengthens a candidate’s job application. While 96 per cent of students in India strongly agree that a professional certificate will help them land a job, reveals Coursera’s Higher Education to Employment survey.

As many as 91 per cent of surveyed Indian students believe that a professional certificate will help them succeed in their job after they are hired (compared to a global average of 86 per cent). “92 per cent of surveyed employers in India (versus 88% globally) believe that a professional certification strengthens a candidate’s job application, demonstrating a widespread preference for credentials that demonstrate specific professional skills," the survey added.

While employers in India place a higher value on professional certificates (85 per cent) when making hiring decisions than their counterparts in Australia, the UK, Germany, and France (71 per cent), and also higher than the global average (72 per cent),the survey added.

The survey reflects the extent to which skills-first credentials are influencing both the university choices made by students and employer hiring decisions, it added.

“Connecting skills-based learning and skills-based hiring can unlock opportunities for students while diversifying and expanding talent pipelines for employers”, said Raghav Gupta, Managing Director for India and APAC, Coursera.

“Higher education institutions in India are enhancing their curricula by incorporating industry micro-credentials, boosting student recruitment and graduate employability. This industry-academia collaboration equips students with job-relevant skills and hands-on experience, giving them a head start as they enter the workforce after graduation,” Gupta added.

Earlier, according to the 2023 Value of IT Certification Candidate report, as many as 37 per cent of candidates who invested in certification courses to find better job opportunities claim to have received salary increases after earning their certifications. An additional 42 per cent are still anticipating receiving one, while 27 per cent have accepted job promotions, the survey had stated.

