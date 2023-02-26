A 21-year-old medical student of Puducherry’s prestigious Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has found himself in a legal tussle over his domicile claim and the demand for proper adherence to admission norms has intensified after the matter came to the fore. Nazih Khalid scored 99.30 percentile in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and got admission in JIPMER under the domicile quota, but his admission was challenged by another medical student, 18-year-old Saminathan S.

Saminathan alleged that Khalid had claimed domicile in Puducherry as well as Kerala and had approached the Madras High Court in November last year to cancel Khalid’s admission. As per the admission criteria, a student cannot claim a domicile in more than one state in one academic year while applying for admission to a medical college.

But many students take advantage of varying nativity norms in different states and apply for admission in multiple states to "grab the best opportunity", claimed an organisation fighting for the cause of students of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

M Narayanasamy, president of Puducherry UT All Centac Students’ Parents Association, said, “The problem of claiming dual domicile is quite common in many states, especially in the border areas. Students should know that this can affect their career."

Petitioner Saminathan, who secured a seat in the Karaikal campus of JIPMER, which is considered secondary to the Puducherry centre, demanded that Khalid’s admission be cancelled because he misled the authorities by filing a false affidavit. Saminathan also demanded his transfer to the Puducherry campus on the seat currently occupied by Khalid.

The high court has issued notices to the Director of Medical Education (DME) of Puducherry, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Khalid, and other parties concerned.

Though Khalid denied any wrongdoing, the report submitted by the DME confirmed that he had claimed nativity in Kerala as well in the 2022-23 academic session.

The high court then asked the DME of Puducherry to give its opinion. On January 24, 2023, during the hearing, the DME said the seats of the two students should be interchanged. The court expressed its anger and asked the lawyer appearing for the DME to file an affidavit.

On February 6, the DME in an affidavit told the court that the Union Health Ministry is empowered to take action in this case and it had been informed of the matter. While giving its order in this matter, the court has now asked the Puducherry Government and the Union Health Ministry to take appropriate decision in the matter. In such a situation, now the matter has gone to the Admission Authority.

