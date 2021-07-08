A Look At Career Prospects For Geography Students

Most students get a clear idea of where they want to head and what they want to do in life through the subjects that they study at the Class 12 level. Their planning is based on jobs that are related to those subjects. One such topic we are going to touch upon today is Geography. If you are intrigued by nature, forests, mountains, rivers, and climate, then Geography might be the best field for you.

Class 12 students who take Arts and even Science can do graduation in Geography. Arts students can take up B.A in Geography while Science students can opt for B.Sc in the subject.

Generally, direct admission is available in B.A courses. In the case of B.Sc, admissions are done on the basis of entrance examinations. Apart from that, many institutes also offer certificate courses, advanced certificate courses, diplomas, and even an advanced diploma in Geography.

After completing the requisite courses, one can start a career in the fields of biodiversity, food security, mapping, and remote sensing.

The options don’t stop there. A degree in Geography will also land you jobs in meteorology, disaster management, transportation, satellite technology, environment science and cartography.

Geography is one of the fields which is quickly gaining popularity among students due to the career opportunities that it presents.

