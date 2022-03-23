Man of Letters: Young Karnataka Postman Who Dreams to Be Police Officer Bags Silver in University Exams

Every day Sanjay KP, a postman working at the Sunkadakatte post office in Bengaluru, delivers 40 to 50 letters in his designated area. With the dream of being a police officer someday, Sanjay came to Karnataka’s capital from his hometown Mandya in 2015. Today he has inched closer to achieving it after bagging second rank (BA) in Bengaluru City University and securing a 91.73 per cent score.

It has certainly been a tough ride for Sanjay who hails from a humble farmer family with just enough money to run their home. He recalled how one of his cousins, who also works in the postal department, gave him the job application and asked him to shift to Bengaluru.

“I had just written my ITI exams. But when the results came, I had failed one paper called Workshop Calculation by just two marks. I had done well in all my other papers and scored 76.8 per cent, but failed in this one. I decided to take the exam and passed. The post office job offer arrived at the same time,” he told News18.

Determined to continue his education to become a sub-inspector, he enrolled himself at the VV Puram Evening College of Arts and Commerce as the fees was the lowest there.

“I secured 87 per cent (distinction) in my pre-university course in 2018. Nobody had got that much till then. My teachers and the principal kept urging me to do better. They were my driving force. When I scored above 90 per cent in all my papers, they said they were proud of me and knew I would be a topper,” Sanjay said.

A proud principal of VV Puram College, Dr HP Sridhar said that Sanjay has brought in recognition that the institute had never received earlier.

“He has done a fantastic job. We have had distinction students. By getting second rank to Bengaluru city University college, he set a new record for us. He would prepare his own notes by referring to books from the library. He has beautiful handwriting as well. He has the capacity to be an IAS or an IPS officer. We are so proud of him,” Sridhar told News18.

With just four to five hours of sleep a day, the young postman was keen on understanding topics like economics, history, political science, the three subjects that he took up for his degree finals. On the choice of subjects, he said he was keen to understand more about India’s economy, how the political system works, understand the constitution and its contribution towards India’s growth.

“I enjoy reading about politics and we all should learn history because that is the basis of our country’s development today,” he said.

Sanjay also ensured his younger sister continued her education and she is presently pursuing her engineering in a city college. “This shows how committed and responsible as an individual he is. He wants to take care of his family who are small-time sugarcane growers in Mandya and give them a good life. That makes us even prouder of him,” Sridhar added.

