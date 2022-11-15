A year After Irregularities, UP Ayurveda Dept Seeks State Govt Directives for Admission in Ayush Colleges

To overcome the irregularities in the admissions process of Ayush colleges in Uttar Pradesh, this year officials are extra cautious. As the admission season approaches, a proposal on the counselling process, along with guidelines for admission, is being sent to the state government, claim reports.

Recently, Prof PC Saxena, director of the state Ayurveda department told In a Hindustan Times that counselling would begin once the necessary directives are received. The Homoeopathy and Unani wings are drawing up a similar proposal to ask the state government to designate a counselling agency. Although the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will possibly oversee the counselling, the state government will ultimately make the decision.

The counselling will take place for 5,010 seats at 58 private and for the 502 seats at 12 government Ayurveda colleges. Further the some nine government will do the counselling to fill up 828 seats. Additionally, the counselling for 200 seats will be done at private Homoeopathy colleges, and 128 seats at two government and 670 seats at 18 private Unani colleges throughout the state.

The Ayurveda department has even taken steps to keep 48 post-graduate seats from being reduced following an inspection of colleges by a team of officials. “We are going to make an appeal to rectify the shortcomings pointed out by the team so that admissions to these seats can be done in the forthcoming counselling,” said Prof Saxena, who is also the principal of the State Ayurveda College in Lucknow.

Notably, an investigation team discovered evidence of fraud in 891 admissions to Ayush colleges via NEET 2021-22 results. Last year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted in September. Some of the students under scanner allegedly did not even take NEET which is mandatory for admission eligibility, reported The Indian Express. Reportedly, the details of around 1,181 candidates were altered on the counselling server. This included 21 candidates who had not even taken NEET 2021.

The Ministry of Ayush, established in 2014 has been since then responsible to oversee the advancement of education, research, and dissemination of traditional medicine systems in India.

