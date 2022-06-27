AAI Junior Executive Recruitment: Science Graduates Can Apply for 400 Posts, Salary Up to Rs 1.40 Lakh

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification inviting applications to fill 400 posts of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). AAI is calling out science graduates and engineering degree holders for direct recruitment under the authority. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website of AAI https://www.aai.aero/ and fill in the form by July 14. Here’s everything you need to know about the bumper opportunity.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in On-line examination and they will be called for Documents Verification/ Voice Test.The provisional selection of the candidates will be as per the merit list prepared on the basis of their performance in On-line examination, subject to qualifying the voice test and meeting all other eligibility criteria prescribed for the post, including testing for psychoactive substances and background verification.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: The candidates willing to apply for the posts of Junior Executive must have completed a three years Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from any discipline.

The candidate should have a good knowledge of both spoken and written English.

Age limit: They must have not attained the age of 27 years as of 14 July 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years for PWD, 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the official website of AAI https://www.aai.aero/

Click on the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 2. Now, select the notification that says ‘Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) Recruitment’

Step 3. Register and complete the application form carefully

Step 4. Make the requisite payment and click on submit. Save the copy of the form for future reference.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

For successful submission of the form, a candidate must pay the requisite fee. All candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs.1000 whereas SC/ST/Female candidates will have to pay only Rs. 81. The candidates belonging to PwD and the ones who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from paying the application fee.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary

Junior executives will get paid in the range of Rs 40000 to Rs 1,40,000. In addition to Basic pay, Dearness Allowance, Perks @ 35% of Basic pay, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical benefits etc. are admissible as per AAI rules. The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs 12 lakhs.

Candidates must also remember that on selection candidate shall also attain ICAO language minimum proficiency level 4 (Operational) for the

purpose of issue of license or rating. Any candidate who is not able to attain ICAO proficiency level 4 or above during the training, his/her services are liable to be terminated.

