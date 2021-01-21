AAI Recruitment 2020 Application Date Extended: All You Need to Know

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the extension of dates for recruitment for AAI 2020 at https://www.aai.aero/en. The authority is currently hiring for 368 vacancies for different posts at Manager and Junior Executive level. Applicants can now apply for these posts till January 29. The details and registration form is available on the official website.

AAI Recruitment 2020 Application:

The former registration dates were December 12, 2020, to January 14. This has now been extended to January 29. The deadline is for both applications as well as online payment.

The online application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,000. For candidates from SC, ST category as well as for female applicants, an application fee of Rs 170 is applicable. The candidates who have formerly completed one year of Apprenticeship Training at AAI are not required to pay any fee.

AAI Recruitment 2020 Posts available and eligibility:

Manager (Fire Services): 11 vacancies - A BE or BTech in Fire engineering, Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering. Additionally, at least five years of experience in the field of Fire Services.

Manager (Technical): 2 vacancies: BE or BTech in Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering. Minimum experience of five years of experience in the field of Government Procurement Procedures for goods, services, equipment and vehicles.

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 264 vacancies- A Bachelor’s degree of three years in Science. Physics or Mathematics as a part of the degree is a must.

Junior Executive (Airport Operations): 83 vacancies- Graduate in Science along with a two-year MBA degree.

Junior Executive (Technical): 8 vacancies: BE or BTech in Mechanical engineering or Automobile engineering. Freshers can also apply as there is no bar on experience.

The salary range for the above posts is around Rs 1,80,000 per month for Managerial positions. The salary slab for Junior Executive positions is Rs 1,40,000 per month.