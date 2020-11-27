AAI Recruitment 2020: Application Process for Managers, Junior Executives Posts to Begin from Dec 15 at aai.aero

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has put out notifications for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives. There are 368 vacancies. Those who want to apply for this post should visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero. The application process will start on December 15 and will end on January 14. AAI will announce the exam date in due course. Out of the total posts, 11 are for Manager (Fire Services), two are for Manager (Technical), 264 for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), 83 for Junior Executive (Airport Operations) and eight for Junior Executive (Technical).

How to apply for AAI Managers and Junior Executives -

Step 1: Visit at aai.aero

Step 2: Go to Careers section

Step 3: Click on the link for direct recruitment for the posts of Managers and Junior Executives

Step 4: Register by filling required details

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Take printout of the application for future reference

Candidates should check eligibility criteria before applying for these two posts. “Candidates from private sector applying for the post of Managers in various disciplines should be drawing minimum CTC of Rs 11 Lacs per annum as on cut-off date,” said AAI in the notification.

Those who want to apply for the post of Manager should not be more than 32 years. On the other hand, the maximum age limit for Junior Executive is 27 years. However, there is relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

The cut-off date for age, experience and other eligibility criteria is November 30.

AAI will shortlist candidates on the basis of performance in the online written examination and interview or physical, if applicable for the post. Those who get through the written examination will be called for document verification or interview or physical measurement and endurance test. Candidates will have to produce original certificates along with a proof of identity and one set of self-attested photocopies of all the certificates during document verification or interview.