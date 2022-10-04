AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 Assistant Posts; Salary up to Rs 1,10,000

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a recruitment notification for the posts of Senior and Junior Assistants at various airports and other AAI establishments in the eastern region. Candidates from – West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim regions can apply for the recruitment. Online applications can be submitted through the official website, https://www.aai.aero/.

The registration process will commence on October 12 and continue till November 10. A total of 45 vacancies will be filled through this drive. Of the total, 9 posts are for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 6 are for Senior Assistant (Accounts) and 32 are for Junior Assistant (Fire Service).

AAI Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Senior Assistant (Electronics): To be eligible for these posts, applicants must possess a diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering with two years of work experience in the concerned discipline.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Candidates must possess a graduation degree preferably, B. Com, with a computer training course of 3 to 6 months and two years of experience in the concerned discipline.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): Candidates who have cleared Class 10 and have a 3-year regular diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with a minimum of 50 per cent marks can apply for the post. Additionally, candidates who have passed Class 12 (regular course) with 50 per cent marks are also eligible for the application process.

Age limit: The minimum age for these vacancies is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 as on September 30, 2022. Reserved category candidates, however, have been given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Additionally, applicants are required to have a heavy vehicle driving license or valid medium vehicle license issued at least one year before the date of advertisement i.e September 30, 2022, or a valid light motor vehicle license issued at least two years prior to the date of advertisement.

AAI Recruitment: Salary

As per the notification issues, those who will get selected for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics) will receive a salary ranging between Rs 36,000 and Rs 1,10,000. Meanwhile, those who will get selected for Senior Assistant (Accounts) will be paid between Rs 36,000 and Rs 1,10,000. For the candidates selected for Junior Assistant (Fire Service)post will be receiving a monthly pay between Rs 31,000 and Rs 92,000.

