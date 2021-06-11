AAP Govt in Delhi Should Learn from Punjab's Education Model: Singla

The AAP-led Delhi government should learn from Punjab to efficiently implement the school education model, state education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Thursday. Singla’s statement came after Punjab became the number one state across the country in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 released by the government of India a few days back.

Punjab’s cabinet minister alleged that the Kejriwal government “wasted" the taxpayers’ money on advertising campaigns instead of investing in the infrastructure development of schools in the national capital. Singla was here to virtually attend the programme in which Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the teachers and the entire staff of the school education department for making Punjab the number one state across the country in performance grading index, according to an official statement.

Singla thanked the Chief Minister for his continuous support and visionary leadership and assured that the education department would continue its efforts to improve the performance to achieve 100 per cent marks next year. He said no stone will be left unturned to retain the top-level position in the country. He added that Punjab secured cent per cent points (150/150) in the domain of infrastructure and facilities which included availability of classrooms, labs, toilets, drinking water, and libraries. Singla said apart from this, Punjab has also performed very well in equity (228/230) and access (79/80) domains which consisted of inclusion of children from weaker sections in the mainstream, appliances to the special children, enrolment ratio, retention rate, transmission rate and availability of schools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here