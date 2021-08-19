Over 3 Lakh New Jobs to Crop-up, Hiring to Rise by 30% During Festive Season

Hiring in logistics, food delivery, manufacturing, e-commerce, and automobiles companies is expected to increase by 30 to 35 per cent during the upcoming festive season. Almost three lakh temporary and gig jobs are expected to be generated during the upcoming festival period, from Diwali to Christmas, Farhan Azmi, informed India Staffing Federation.

Hiring activities in IT services, logistics, and e-commerce companies are also expected to see an increase.

On a similar note, Yeshab Giri, director of staffing at Randstad India told moneycontrol.com that seasonal hiring of workers saw a growth of 20-25 per cent across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in 2020 from previous years. “We anticipate the hiring momentum in the July-September quarter to rise to an all-time high, with 65,000 to 80,000 new temp staff being recruited, especially in food delivery, logistics, manufacturing, and MSMEs," he said.

Customer service, delivery, and logistics are among the most in-demand jobs with some of them planning to hire 12,000-15,000 new temporary workers, claim experts.

Seasonal hiring of workers had grown 20-25 per cent across tier-2 and tier-3 cities in 2020 from previous years as e-commerce companies ramped up their supply chains and logistics in smaller towns. BFSI, automobile dealerships, field and in-shop sales are some of the sectors that will increase hiring activities during this period

The same is the scenario for E-commerce sectors. The rise will be mostly due to reduced restrictions, more vaccinations, availability of great festive offers and discounts as well as a surge in online shopping, as per experts.

Ajoy Thomas, business head (retail, e-commerce, logistics & transportation) at TeamLease Services, told Moneycontrol that additional hiring of two to three lakh staff is likely across profiles such as delivery staff, packers, data entry operators, tele-callers, and business developers.

Meanwhile, Alok Kumar, Senior Director, Manpower also highlighted that over three lakh jobs are likely to be created in e-commerce, logistics, consumer durables and lifestyle product companies with a rise of 20-25 per cent in seasonal hiring.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here