IIM Rohtak Starts 3rd Batch of IPM Programme, 44% of Students Females

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has inducted the third batch of the five-year Integrated Programme in Mangement (IPM). The students of IPM third batch include 183 students from over 24 states of India. Out of the total, around 44 per cent students of the newly inducted batch are women.

The induction and orientation programme was spread over two days from September 4 to 5. The institute’s flagship PGP programme includes 69 per cent female students.

“IIM Rohtak continued its focus towards maintaining an excellent gender and academic diversity amongst the students. Around 44% students of the newly inducted batch are women. This is in continuation to the historic gender diversity achieved by the institute various programmes including flagship PGP programme where the 69% of the students are female," the institute said in a press release.

The IPM Programme has a diverse curriculum that covers subjects in humanities, mathematics, information technology among others. Director, IIM Rohtak, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, welcomed and congratulated the third batch of IPM programme and highlighted the point of regular assessments after each session to maintain the rigor of learning for which IIMs are known.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, who attended the event motivated the students by asking them to pursue whatever they want to pursue. “Don’t just celebrate the start of the journey but maintain enthusiasm throughout the journey. Pursue all that you want to pursue. Life takes its own course but you will have to take charge to drive it in the direction you desire to. You are not just creating a future but you will run it too.”

He further added, “The young students must think and perform like Olympians. Olympians offer their best performance at the highest level under immense pressure. Similarly, students of IIMs must learn to perform at the highest level under pressure. It is only through the continued efforts and disciplined performances that one will get the best attention. Hence, people look up to them for more inspiration.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here