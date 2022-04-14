ABVP Members Meet JNU VC, Demand Safety of Students from Further Attacks

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and senior administration officials of the university on Wednesday to demand the safety of students from further attacks. In a statement, the ABVP said the university campus has recently witnessed large-scale violence against Kaveri hostel residents on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“We conveyed to the administration officials that our activists are being outcast and thrown out of class groups. We demanded that the university ensure the safety of the victims of a Left attack from further attacks,” they said. Meanwhile, in a statement, the Kaveri Hostel Committee and the Mess Committee demanded that a press release issued by the JNU administration office be taken back immediately.

“An independent enquiry be held upon the wardens of Kaveri hostel over their complete incapability and disregard for containing the violence, and they must be suspended. If the enquiry finds them guilty, then the warden(s) must resign,” they said. Representatives of the JNU administration must meet the victims of the attack at Kaveri hostel, identify the perpetrators of the violence and initiate legal action accordingly, the statement said.

