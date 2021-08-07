Academic Bank of Credit: How Will Multiple Entry and Exit at Colleges Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) on July 29 as part of the one-year of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The ABC has been set up by the University Grants Commission (UGC), in which students will be given multiple entries and exit options. This will allow students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes to exit the course and enter within a stipulated period.

“The flexibility in academic programmes will enable students to seek employment after any level of award and join back as and when feasible to upgrade qualification and also curtail dropout rate and improve Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education,” reads the official statement.

ABC will provide learners to open unique or individual Academic Bank Accounts in digital form, after which they will be given a unique ID and access to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The ABC regulations will encourage a blended learning mode in which students will be allowed to earn credits from various HEIs registered under this scheme and through SWAYAM. Under this scheme, the student can secure up to 50 per cent credits from outside their college or university.

Students who are enrolled in the courses offered by National Schemes like SWAYAM, NPTEL, V-Lab shall also be considered for credit transfer and credit accumulation under this provision. Those admitted in skill-courses from registered higher education institutions offering vocational degree or diploma or postgraduate diploma or certificate programmes are also eligible for accrual and redemption of credits under ABC.

Once the certificate/degree will be collected by the students, all the credits earned by them till then will be deleted from the respective account. The commission has request the vice-chancellors of the universities and principals of the colleges to take appropriate measures to implement these guidelines to facilitate multiple entries and exit points in their academic programmes.

