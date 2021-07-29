Academic Credit Bank to Degrees in Local Language: PM Modi to Launch Key NEP Initiatives

To mark the completion of one year of announcing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students, teachers, across the country via video conferencing.

He will launch multiple initiatives including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of higher education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for class 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a subject at the secondary level, NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT, SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels) — a competency-based assessment framework for classes 3, 5, and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

Further, the event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF). All these initiatives are part of NEP 2020. The policy is expected to be launched in a span of five years. NEP 2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

