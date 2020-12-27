ACET 2021 January Session Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download

The Institute of Actuaries in India (IAI), the exam conducting authority of Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) 2020, has released the ACET admit card on its official website actuariesindia.com. All candidates who have registered earlier on the website and paid the application fee can now access the admit card. ACET exam is scheduled on January 9, 2021, between 10 AM and 1 PM. Candidates can carry pens and calculator during to the ACET exam centre for calculations and rough work.

The ACET is a national-level entrance exam held for admission in actuarial science courses in institutions across the country. The authorities organise the ACET exam thrice a year for candidates to get more chances to take the entrance exam and score better to study actuarial sciences in future.

The ACET admit card has the personal details of the candidate such as roll number, details of examination centre and exam day instructions. Appearing candidates will be required to download and take a minimum of two printouts of ACET admit card.

ACET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go the official IAI website- actuariesindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for the ACET 2021 admit card on the home page.

Step 3: Use registration number and password to log in

Step 4: The ACET 2021 admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

This year, the ACET 2021 will be conducted in a computer-based mode at various centres across the nation. Candidates will be required to answer 70 questions in three hours. The question paper will be of 100 marks in total. ACET online registration had begun on October 23. Aspirants could submit an application form for ACET January 2021 till December 8, 2020.

According to the schedule, the ACET result for the January exam will be announced on January 16, 2021, in an online mode.