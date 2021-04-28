ACET 2021 Registrations Open: Here's How You Can Pursue Studies in Actuarial Science

Institute of Actuaries Of India has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (ACET) June 2021 session on its official website www.actuariesindia.org. Online registration for ACET 2021commenced on April 24 and will close on June 2 at 3 pm.

The ACET 2021 will be a home-based online examination conducted in proctored mode. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 26 from 10 am to 1 pm and the result for the same will be declared on July 3. Students who have passed class 12 examination or equivalent from any recognized board are eligible for ACET 2021.

Here’s how you can register for ACET 2021

Step 1:Go to the IAI website and signup at www.actuariesindia.org

Step 2: Click on the ACET tab on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, click on the new registration

Step 4: Enter all the required credentials and sign up

Step 5: On filling up the online registration form, a confirmation mail will be sent to the registered email id along with the link to proceed further by giving other details, uploading your photograph, and making payment of registration fees by Debit or Credit Card or Internet Banking

Step 6: Click on that link and complete the further process. Also, keep a copy of the application form for future reference

Once the registration is done, you will be able to download the Welcome Kit of one Sample Question Paper, Indicative Solution from your login download tab by using the registered login credentials.

The ACET 2021 hall ticket for all the successful applicants will be made available on June 11. Candidates can download the same by using their registration details. All other examination-related details will be updated under the candidates’ ACET Login on June 22.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to pursue studies in actuarial science. This science of managing risks using mathematical and statistical techniques is called Actuarial Science. Traditional responsibilities of Actuaries in life and general insurance business include designing and pricing of policies, monitoring the adequacy of the funds to provide the promised benefits among others.

