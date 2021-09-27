Actor Sonu Sood To Provide Scholarship To Needy And Deserving Students

Actor Sonu Sood has started a scholarship for meritorious students from poor families to pursue their higher education. The scholarship will be given to the students by Sonu Sood’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sood Charity Foundation. The NGO has introduced the latest scholarship in the name of Sonu Sood’s late mother Saroj Sood.

This time the Sood Charity Foundation has introduced the Professor Saroj Sood Scholarship, IAS Scholarship and Free Law Education.

Sonu Sood informing about the scholarship tweeted, “Hum aapki padhai kabhi rukne nahin denge (We will never let your education stop). In his tweet he further wrote that registration for Professor Saroj Sood Scholarships is open.

The scholarships introduced by the Sonu Sood’s foundation will provide quality education to students. The scholarships aim to increase career opportunities for students. The scholarship will be given to students whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2 lakh. According to the Sood Charity Foundation, the NGO will take care of course fees, hostel facility and food expenses.

The foundation will provide scholarships to 100 students. As per the NGO, Professor Saroj Sood Scholarship will help students looking forward to pursue Science, Arts, Commerce and Engineering courses.

Students can apply for the scholarship by logging into the Sood Charity Foundation official website.

Sonu Sood’s foundation in association with Divine India Youth Association has introduced SAMBHAVAM. The program helps to provide coaching to students and develop overall personality.

The actor received accolades from all quarters of society for helping stranded labourers and migrant workers across the country to return to their native places during last year’s nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the upcoming movie Acharya.

Around two weeks ago, Sonu Sood during his visit to Vijaywada said, “Everyone should work to contribute for the betterment of the society. Every person should aim to help at least one person.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here