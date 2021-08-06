Adar Poonawalla Offers Rs 10 Cr Assistance for Indian Students Travelling to UK

Several students travelling abroad have been asked to pay a certain amount towards quarantine before they can join college. Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to such Indian students.

Announcing the same through his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Dear students travelling abroad, as a few countries are yet to approve COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for travel without quarantine, you may have to incur some costs. I have set aside Rs.10 crores for this, apply below for financial support if needed." He also shared the link through which students can apply for financial support.

The needy students are required to submit applications to avail the benefits. However, the accurate amount is disbursed after receiving clarity from universities on costs associated with quarantine in residence.

Meanwhile, 16 European countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and France have accepted the entry of India-made Covishield vaccinated people. However, the drug regulators of some other countries are yet to approve Covisheild vaccines.

As a result, several Indians are facing issues with travel abroad and have to quarantine themselves for 10 days even after taking the jab. Talking about the same, Poonawalla earlier tweeted that he had taken the issue up at the highest level and is trying to resolve it soon. He tweeted, “I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.”

European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not approved the India-made Covishield for EU ‘green pass’ while Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccines that are manufactured in Europe are accepted.

