Add Vedas, Bhagavad Gita, History of 'Unsung' Freedom Fighters from NE to Textbooks: Parl Panel to NCERT

A parliamentary panel recommended that the contributions of many “unsung freedom fighters” from all corners of the country, including the northeast, get incorporated with equal emphasis in school textbooks.

The panel in its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday made these remarks while suggesting that the department of school education under the Union ministry in coordination with the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) must “ensure” the same.

The panel also noted that prominent women personalities from all fields, and their contributions, should find a place in “regular books” of NCERT rather than supplementary materials so that it becomes “mandatory reading material.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur submitted the ‘action taken’ report on the observations made in a report titled ‘Reforms in Content and Design of School Textbooks’, which was tabled in the Upper House last year, on Monday.

The committee was constituted to identify references or mention of “un-historical facts” in school textbooks; ensure balanced space to all periods of Indian history; and give an equal representation to great women achievers.

The panel in the report stated that most of the observations made will be taken care of in the four new National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF), which are under process to revise the existing NCERT textbooks that are taught in several schools including all affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The four new NCFs, of which one on foundational classes has already come out, are being formulated in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“The committee while taking note of the specific action proposed to be taken in respect of North-Eastern States, feels that the action taken or proposed to be taken regarding adequate representation of Sikh and Maratha history needs greater study and enhanced portrayal of contribution. Hence, the committee recommends that true reflection of history of these communities may also be simultaneously ensured as part of the NCF,” the action taken report stated.

The panel in its report also took note of the submission made by the department to incorporate knowledge of “vedas” and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum. “The committee is of the view that the department may make adequate efforts to highlight and present the diversity of religious teachings as brought out in all the ancient scriptures and educative/religious texts, through the school textbooks and incorporate the same in the revised NCF,” it said.

The report further emphasised that local heroes, both men and women who have been ignored over the years, may be highlighted with their contributions to country’s history and unity in the school textbooks.

Noting that the department has accepted that there is a need to have regulatory mechanism to scrutinise the content of textbooks and other materials, it suggested that the department may prepare a database of private publishers and authors and share suitable advisory with them.

The panel suggested that India’s rise in the world scenario must also be highlighted in the textbooks. “The progress made by the country in the field of economy, defence production and all round development has led to very high acceptability of Indian stand and view point in international context. This may be suitably highlighted vis-à-vis other countries especially those which are of strategic importance. The inter-connect between histories of India and other countries, especially in the context of India’s Look East Policy, may be reflected in the school curriculum and find place in school history textbooks,” the report stated.

It further said the panel’s suggestions be shared with all the stakeholders involved in the development of the NCFs so that they can formulate their inputs keeping these in mind.

Read all the Latest Education News here