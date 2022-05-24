Adda247 to Allow Employees to Take Break After Meeting Rigorous Deadlines

Adda247, a vernacular test-prep platform has announced ‘Unlimited Sick Leaves’ as well as introduced ‘Recharge Leaves’, which employees can utilize after meeting rigorous deadlines or just to take a break from work. “With the announcement, Adda247 aims to create a positive work environment that promotes employee-welfare amongst their workforce,” it says.

Along with the recharge leaves, the company has also increased their ‘All Purpose Leave‘ and have announced ‘Unlimited Sick Leaves’ policy for employees recovering from long illness, accidents and injuries.

Commenting on the new leave policy, Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247 said, “In a fast paced growing industry such as edtech, it is important that employees maintain high levels of productivity and agility. At Adda247, it is our constant endeavor to create an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and cared for. We are committed to building a healthy and inclusive culture for all employees, and the roll out of the updated leave policy is a step in that direction”

“These changes are intended to foster an employee friendly culture where employees work towards a larger cause and derive work satisfaction. We are also looking at many more such initiatives in future. Keeping the people’s focus in mind we are renaming our HR function as ‘People Enablers’ as that better justifies our objective”, added Neeti Kumar, Vice President, HR, Adda247.

Several companies have been making changes in their leave policies. American multinational investment bank, Goldman Sachs, will now allow their senior executives to take as many paid holidays as they want to. The company has taken this step to promote “rest and recharge.” The bank stated in an internal memo that there will be no paid leave restrictions under the business’s new flexible vacation policy.

In a memo sent to employees worldwide, the bank stated that from next year, employees will be forced to take at least three weeks of annual vacation, including at least one week of consecutive days off. “As a firm, we are committed to providing our people with differentiated benefits and offerings to support wellbeing and resilience,” the company noted. Junior bankers, on the other hand, will have their leaves assigned in accordance with previous protocol.

