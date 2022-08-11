Adda247 has launched an initiative ‘Veer Samman’ on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day with the aim to pay tribute to the defence martyrs of the country. Under this scheme, Adda247 will provide free and quality education to the families of deceased defence personnel including children and widows, for a year.

As a part of this initiative, children and widows of defence personnel can avail a year of free-of-cost education, by selecting any one of the numerous courses available on the platform. This will be applicable for any course available on the Adda247 platform across banking, UPSC, SSC, railways, teaching, defence, GATE, and many other verticals.

The registrations will be live on August 14-15. Learners can register themselves via the registration link. The enrolment in the course will be free of cost subject to the submission of relevant proofs. Speaking about the initiative, Anil Nagar, Founder and CEO, Adda247 said, “Our campaign ‘Veer Samman’ is a small step to honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and give to their families the gift of learning and education. We are sure this is the start and we will continue to take the baton forward.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is offering a six-month business management certificate programme for defence officers. The programme aims to provide a thorough business management exposure to analytical, strategic, and entrepreneurial thinking. It aims to reduce the knowledge-action gap and manage the altering dynamics of the military and commercial sectors.

The course features interactive lectures, case studies, sessions with industry experts, management games, simulations, and student participation. It seeks to emphasize experiential learning to the Indian defence forces, which are among the best in the world and are recognized for their competence, prowess, morality, size, and technology.

