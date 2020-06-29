Admission Process 2020: Apply for India's Top 10 Universities; Check Enrollment Criteria Here

Admission Process 2020: The coronavirus outbreak in India has impacted the education sector severely, leaving scores of students wondering how the college admission process will look like this year. Amid all considerations, some top universities or institutions have started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses through online mode. The universities are looking forward to start the new session by September this year, as per the varsity guidelines. Hence, it is being advised to the students to keep a constant check on the official websites of the colleges they were are interested to get enrolled.

Some experts believe that this year the competition in getting admissions is going to be tougher for students as those who were planning to study abroad are now eyeing to apply in the country due to movement restrictions in the view of coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

If you are planning to get admission in the top 10 universities in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2020, so have a look at a complete list of the varsities mentioned below and their admission criteria:

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc): The admission process has begun for IISc undergraduate courses at iisc.ac.in and will continue till June 30, 2020. As per the institute, the selection will be based on merit secured in the entrance exams including the JEE, NEET, KVPY. Every year, the institute conducts face-to-face interview for selected candidates, but this year would be different as the IISc has planned to hold online interview due to the coronavirus restrictions. To get admission, the selected candidates must have secured at least 60% marks in the previous exam. However, there is a relaxation in the cut-off for reserved category applicants. The admission form is available on the official website of IISc at Rs 800, but it is for Rs 400 for reserved category candidate and Rs 2000 for foreign applicants.

For MTech programmes, the selection criteria is the GATE score and an aptitude test. While for MDes, CEED, and for management programmes, candidates will be selected on the basis of CAT and for integrated PhD programmes, applicants will be shortlisted for interviews based on their JAM and JEST entrance exams.

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): To get admission in the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, candidates have to sit for a computer-based test (CBT). While candidates, who are looking forward to get admission in MPhil and PhD courses, will also have to appear for a viva-voice exam, apart from CBT. It is to be noted that there will be no viva-voice exam for postgraduate admissions except for MPhil and PhD. The JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) are scheduled to be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). But the dates are yet to be declared, while the admission deadline till July 30.

Rank 3: Banaras Hindu University: In order to get admission in BHU for undergraduate courses, the candidates have to appear for UET entrance exam, while PET entrance exam is for postgraduate programmes. Similarly, to get admission in the MBA programme, the applicants must have to clear CAT. The entrance exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. New dates are not announced yet. According to The Indian Express, the university has advised candidates to opt for a centre in the radius of 200kms of their residence to ensure the least travel due to movement restrictions in the wake of Covid-19.

Rank 4: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: If you are planning to get admission to BTech courses in Coimbatore-based Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, then you have to clear Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. The registration process has begun and will continue till June 30 (tomorrow). The candidates will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 1,000. Shortlisted candidates will be asked appear for an interview. Seats will be given based on their academic and test score for a personal interview. For mass communication admission, a common aptitude test (CAPTEST) will be conducted in the form of a skype interview because of Covid-19. While for courses like Philosophy, the students have to appear for an interview. The last date to submit the application form is July 10 and the amount of application form is Rs 750. Admission are open for MCW, philosophy, nanoscience, MCA and BSc courses.

Rank 5: Jadavpur University: Admission for BTech courses is done on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) score. For PG courses, admission is conducted through different national-level entrance tests including GATE, WB JECA, GPAT, GATE. While for other courses in art, ISLM and science, students are enrolled based on the merit of marks obtained in class 12.

Rank 6: University of Hyderabad: The admission process 2020 for various undergraduate and postgradutae courses including MPhil and PhD programmes in Hyderabad University is underway and will continue till June 30. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the entrance examination, which is likely to be held in the month of August. Those who will successfully clear the exam will be called for an interview.

Rank 7: Calcutta University: Those planning to get admission into Calcutta University will have to fill the online application form first at its official website. Admission to BTech courses will be done on the basis of WBJEE and for MTech, MEd, LLM, MSc courses an entrance exam is held. The dates are not announced yet. Admissions to MBA and MTech courses will be done on the basis of CAT/MAT and GPAT entrance exams. For UG courses, the admissions will be done on merit or a cut-off list created on the basis of class 12 marks.

Rank 8: Manipal Academy of Higher Education: To get admission in Manipal Academy of Higher Education for UG or PG level courses, the aspirants will have to sit for the MET (MU OET) entrance exam conducted by MAHE. For BArch, JEE paper 2 or NATA score is accepted, while, CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT score is for MBA. The application form 2020 is available till June 30 and the entrance exam will be held from July 24-27 and August 4-7, 2020 through online mode.

Rank 9: Savitribai Phule Pune University: The university has released Pune University 2020 admission form on June 1 and is available till June 30. The entrance test is likely to be held in the first week of August. Students are advised to visit the official website of the varsity for all recent updates.

Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia: To get admission in Jamia Millia Islamia, applicants have to clear the entrance test first. Students are advised to fill the application form available on JMI's official website at jmi.ac.in since February 21 this year. Last date of submitting admission form is till June 30. Dates of JMI entrance exams have not been announced yet due to Covid-19 crisis.