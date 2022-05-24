Admission Process for 10 Newly-approved Sainik Schools Begins: MoD

The admission process for the 10 newly-approved Sainik Schools has begun and the results of e-counselling were announced on May 21, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday. At least 40 per cent of the seats in the newly-approved schools will be filled by candidates who have cleared All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) this year, the ministry’s statement said.

The Sainik Schools Society — which manages Sainik Schools in India — has declared the first provisional list of 485 shortlisted candidates for these schools, it mentioned. The candidates had the option to select up to 10 schools for allocation, it said.

Subsequently, based on the rank and priority of the students for the schools, automated allocation of students for the schools was carried out, it said. The provisionally shortlisted candidate is required to accept the allotment and proceed for the admission formalities or indicate the option to be considered for round two of counselling or unwillingness for further consideration, it added.

