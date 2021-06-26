Admission Process In UP ITI Institutes To Start From July 1

The process of registration for admission in government and private ITI colleges in Uttar Pradesh will start from July 1. The last date to apply to the colleges is August 14, 2021. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply to the colleges online. The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has released a program for this and suggestions have also been sent regarding the pattern of classes in the new session. Following the admission process, the classes will commence online on the Bharat Skills.

While the academic session 2021-23 will start from September this year, regular classes are proposed to start from October 1. All the states have been urged to take advantage of the online platform along with continuing with the offline process.

Only those colleges will be able to admit students who have got recognition from the ministry. Apart from this, the institutions where not even a single student has been admitted in the last two sessions, will not be allowed to take admissions for the current academic session.

According to S C Tiwari, joint director of the State Council for Vocational Training, the institutes will have to start preparing for the admission process keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Meanwhile, about five lakh students studying in ITI colleges of the state may have to appear for offline examination in July. If this happens, it will come as a huge shock for the students who have been waiting to be promoted without appearing for the examinations.

On April 24, the president of the Private ITI Welfare Association of the state, Umesh Mishra, and the treasurer, A P Singh, had sent a proposal to the directorate of general training and employment and the central government. In the proposal, the federation sought the promotion of students. However, till now no official notification has been released on this front.

