A total of 18 new Sainik Schools will be taking admission through the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 this year. The Sainik Schools, under the Sainik School Society (SSS), will offer admission to only class 6 students for the academic year 2023-24, reported a leading news daily.

The 18 new Sainik schools are located in different districts of 13 states and Union Territories (UTs)– Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Kerala.

List of the 18 New Sainik Schools:

Tamil Nadu - The Vikasa School.

Maharashtra - Padmashree Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sainik School and SK International School.

Gujarat - Shri Brahmanand Vidya Mandir and Motibhai R Chaudhari Sagar Sainik School.

Himachal Pradesh - Raj Luxmi Samvid Gurukulam.

Karnataka - Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Viveka School of Excellence.

Bihar - Sundari Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Keshav Saraswati Vidya Mandir.

Madhya Pradesh - Saraswati Vidhya Mandir Higher Secondary School.

Punjab - Dayanand Public School.

Arunachal Pradesh - Tawang Public School.

Haryana - Royal International Residential School and Shri Baba Mastnath Residential Public School.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli - Netaji Subhas, Chandra Bose Military.

Andhra Pradesh - Adani world school.

Kerala - Vedvayasa Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

The admission process to the New Sainik Schools will be conducted via two channels. The first is the 40 per cent route and the second is the 60 per cent route. Through the first channel, 40 per cent of seats in the newly authorised Sainik schools will be filled via e-counselling of the AISSEE 2023 exam-qualified candidates. For the remaining 60 per cent of seats, an AISSEE 2023 merit list will be prepared (on a school-wise basis). Students seeking admission will get their seats on the basis of rank secured by them in the school-wise merit list.

Parents, guardians, and students should keep in mind that the 60 per cent route is restricted only to those eligible candidates who are already studying in any of the authorised New Sainik Schools and are currently seeking admission to the same school where they are studying.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the AISSEE 2023 on January 8 across the country. The results of the entrance exam are likely to be declared soon at nta.ac.in. Last year, the AISSEE exam was held on January 9 and the results were announced on February 28.

