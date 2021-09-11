Admissions 2021: Know How to Book Seat in Best Universities, Colleges in India

Institutes and universities have finally started the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses after a long delay. The universities are aiming to start the new session by October. Students who have passed class 12 board exams and are looking for admissions to top colleges and universities across the country. Your search ends here.

Here are detailed admission criteria of these top universities and colleges to ensure a smooth transition from school to college. Here is the list of top 10 colleges and universities, as per the National Institute Ranking Framework, and their admission criteria:

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru: IISC has grabbed the first spot in the universities category of the NIRF Ranking. Admission to the undergraduate courses at IISc is offered through national level entrance exams including the JEE, NEET, KVPY, followed by an interview. For MTech programmes, the candidates need to qualify for GATE and an aptitude test while admission to MDes, CEED, and management programmes is done on the basis of CAT. Those willing to apply for PhD programmes will have to qualify for JAM and JEST entrance exams.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi: JNU offers admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil PhD programmes through a computer-based test (CBT). For admission to MPhil and PhD, the candidates will be also required to appear for the viva-voice exam. The JNU entrance examination (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi: BHU conducts entrance exams – UET and PET, for admission. For admission to the MBA programme, candidates are required to clear Common Aptitude Test (CAT).

Calcutta University, Kolkata: Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at Calcutta University are required to pass WBJEE, while MTech, MEd, LLM, MSc is offered on the basis of an entrance exam. Those willing to apply for undergraduate courses are selected on the basis of marks obtained in class 12.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore: The institute offers admission to BTech courses through Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Candidates need to submit their application on the official website and those who get shortlisted are required to appear for an interview. For admissions to other courses like mass communication and philosophy, a common aptitude test (CAP TEST) is conducted.

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi: JMI conduct an entrance test to shortlist the eligible candidates for admissions. Students need to fill in the application form available on their website separately.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal: Students seeking admission to UG and PG courses at Manipal Academy will have to qualify for the MET (MU OET) entrance exam conducted by MAHE. For the BArch programme, JEE paper 2 or NATA score is accepted while for MBA, marks secured by candidates in CAT, MAT, CMAT, XAT are taken into consideration.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata: Admission to UG engineering programmes is done on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) score, however, for postgraduate courses, admission is offered on the basis of relevant national-level entrance tests including GATE, WB JECA, GPAT, GATE. For other courses in art, ISLM and science, students are enrolled based on their class 12 marks.

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad: Hyderabad University conducts a CBT based entrance exam of 100 marks for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses including MPhil and PhD programmes. The candidates qualifying for the entrance test are further called for an interview.

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh: AMU also conducts its entrance exams for various programmes, except for the BTech. Admission to Btech is done on the basis of JEE score.

