Admissions for IGNOU's January Session Begin at ignou.ac.in; Know How to Register

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the admission process for their January session on its official website at ignou.ac.in. Students, who wish to seek admission into programmes offered through open and distance mode, can do so by applying through the online IGNOU admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application is February 28.

Here is the direct link to register for IGNOU admission 2021 -- https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register

The open university offers myriad options to the students to pursue master'sdegrees, bachelors', postgraduate diploma and diploma, postgraduate certificate, and certificate programmes to appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Follow these steps to fill online IGNOU admission form 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online admission system’ and select the course you wish to take

Step 3: Download the course prospectus where you can know more details about the university and the course. Important information like the duration, eligibility, fee structure and admission process is available in the prospectus of the course.

Step 4: Under the applicants’ login area click on ‘new registration’ option. Here you will be prompted to create a username and a password which will be required to login later. These credentials are important and should be noted down for further use.

Step 5: Click on the submit button and your username will be sent on the registered mobile number and email.

For any further queries, students can access the IGNOU help desk via email address : ssc@ignou.ac.in or csrc@ignou.ac.in. Students can also contact the university officials through these phone numbers: 011-29572513 or 011-29571301.