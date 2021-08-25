Admissions Open at Ben-Gurion University Israel for AI, Automated Information Systems

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel has opened the application process for its artificial intelligence and autonomous software systems masters programme. Known as MSc in Software and Information Systems Engineering, it provides researchers and practitioners an insight into natural language processing, data science, machine learning, etc. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website — bgu.ac.il.

Students must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or equivalent from an internationally recognized research university with a minimum GPA of 80/100. A TOEFL score of 85/120 or equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam is required. English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their BSc degree in a program taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required.

The available courses in this program are diverse, and include game theory in AI, natural language processing, machine learning, complex network analysis, search methods in AI, AI applications in automated diagnosis, planning and inference in time-dependent medical information systems, deep learning, advanced topics in recommender system, collaboration in AI, and text and content mining from the internet.

The tuition is approximately 5,000 dollars per year. Outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide living expenses.

The autumn (fall) semester will begin from October 17 and continue till January 14, 2022 while the spring semester will be held from February 27 to June 24.

