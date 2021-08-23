Admit Card For BPSC Auditor Exam 2021 Released, Here's How To Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently released the admit card for the prelims exam for recruitment to the post of auditor. The candidates who had registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC released an official notice informing candidates about the release of the admit card. The prelims exam will be conducted on August 29 from 12 pm. The exam is being held for the recruitment of 126 Auditors under the Bihar Panchayat Audit Service in the Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.

The exam was supposed to be conducted on April 25 but was postponed in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases across the nation. The prelims question paper contains general studies objective type questions of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

Candidates who successfully clear their prelims will have to appear for the mains exam. This mains consists of three compulsory subjects and one optional subject chosen by the candidate. After successfully clearing mains, the candidate will have to appear for an interview.

As per the notice issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission, candidates are advised to carry their identification on the date of exam such as Voter ID card, College ID, PAN Card or passport.

How To Download BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021

— To download the admit card, visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

— Click on the notifications section on the homepage.

— Then click on the BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 Download link.

— Login with your application number and password

— Download the BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021. Get a few hard copies printed.

