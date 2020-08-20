Take the pledge to vote

Admit Card for IBPS Recruitment Exams Released at ibps.in; Download it Till Sept 4

Those who have applied for the IBPS exams 2002 can download the admit card till September 4 from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Trending Desk

August 20, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
IBPS Recruitment Exam 2020
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released admit cards for recruitment exams for various posts on Wednesday. Those who have applied for the IBPS exams 2020 can download the admit card till September 4 from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Admit card is an important document that candidates will have to show at exam centres when asked. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exams without hall tickets. It will carry details like roll number, registration number, name, exam name, exam centre and photo of the applicant. The exam date is mentioned on admit cards.

How to download admit cards -

  • Step 1: In the search bar, type IBPS

  • Step 2: Candidates will see a link for various information running on top of the homepage. Click on the link for call letter for selection process

  • Step 3: Enter registration number and password to log in

  • Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

  • Step 5: Download admit card and take printout

A candidate’s password is his date of birth. He should note that he is required to type DOB in correct format, DD-MM-YY. Otherwise, he will not be able to log in.

IBPS in June released notification to fill 29 vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, Assistant Professor, Programming Assistant, Research Associate, Analyst Programmer and others.

It tentatively scheduled the exam for July 19, but it could not be conducted because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The application process for these exams ran from June 10 to June 30.

