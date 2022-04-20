Adolf Hitler Birth Anniversary: Best books to Read About the Dictator

After being appointed as the chancellor of Germany in 1933, an Austrian-born German politician and leader of the Nazi party Adolf Hitler ruled until he died by suicide in 1945. Infamous for his barbarity during World War II, Hitler orchestrated the killing of more than six million Jews in the holocaust.

On Adolf Hitler’s birth anniversary, let us know more about the draconian ruler through the best books available on him.

Mein Kampf

An autobiography of the dreaded dictator published in 1925, Mein Kampf translates to ‘My Struggle’ in German. It is a two-volume book and contains details of Hitler’s early life, his ideology, and what he envisioned for Nazi Germany. As Hitler’s influence grew gradually, so did the popularity of his autobiography in Nazi Germany.

Hitler by Joachim Fest

First published back in 1974, this book is a portrait of the Nazi leader and describes how the tyrant rose to power. The book is a bestseller in its original German edition and is considered the best book that is available on the tortuous life of the dictator.

Hitler by Ian Kershaw

This is another biography of Adolf Hitler that outlines the oppressor’s tale of how he attained power, exercised, and retained it. The author has unearthed several facts in the books which were not known before.

Hitler’s First War by Thomas Weber

Authored by a historian, this book talks about Hitler’s time during the First World War and also debunks the myths surrounding the dictator’s military service at that time. It is believed to be a radicalized portrayal of Hitler told in Mein Kampf. The book also shares the story of Hitler’s fellow soldiers and people who later became convicted Nazis and also the Jewish veterans of the regiment.

Der Fuehrer: Hitler’s Rise to Power by Konrad Heiden

Published in January 1944, this book has been authored by journalist Konrad Heiden. He is considered to be one of the first writers who took a stand against Naziism. Konrad was also the person who heard a young Hitler’s influential orations and recognized his potential and ideology. The book tells the story of Hitler from the very beginning and highlights his rise to power.

