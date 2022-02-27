Adopt Villages to Develop Them Under Social Responsibility Initiative: President to Tezpur University

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday advised the Tezpur University to adopt some villages and develop them under a new model of University Social Responsibility. Addressing the 19th convocation of the varsity, he expressed happiness over its initiative to offer various innovative solutions to rural people.

The Tezpur University can adopt a model of University Social Responsibility in line with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Kovind said after handing over degree certificates to students of the institute. He said the central university, which is located on the bank of the Brahmaputra river in Tezpur, can adopt some villages and help them in their overall development. Kovind, the visitor of the varsity, also appealed to the students at the Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha (KBR) Auditorium to actively participate in promotion and marketing of organic products from the North-East region.

He also lauded efforts of the Assam government for conserving biodiversity and said he would visit the Kaziranga National Park later in the day to take stock of various such initiatives. Assam Governor and Chancellor of Tezpur University Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present at the programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.