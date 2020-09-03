AEEE 2020 Result Declared, Check Your Marks And Merit at University Website amrita.edu

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University (Deemed) announced the Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE 2020) Result on Wednesday, September 3. The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducted the AEEE 2020 exam for entrance to its various engineering courses from August 17 to 20.

Just a few days later, the university announced the result on their official website. Interested candidates can check their AEEE score at - amrita.edu.

It is to be noted that in order to qualify for the university admissions, the score of an individual will carry 60% weightage from the AEEE test conducted, while 40% weightage is shared by the Physics, Chemistry and Maths scores obtained by students in their Class 12 board exam results.

All the students who have achieved more than the cut-off can register for counselling.

To do this, one needs to pay an online sum of Rs 5000 as fees to secure a seat. The counselling process will allot seats and courses to the students as per their choice.

Steps to Check AEEE 2020 Result

Step 1: In order to check AEEE 2020 scores, visit the official website at amrita.edu

Step 2: On the log-in page, enter personal details including AEEE application number and password and submit

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on a new screen

Step 4: Ensure to take a print or download the result for future reference

The AEEE exam was conducted in four sessions per day this year. The students who failed to sit for the exam between August 17 and 20 were given a chance to give the paper on additional from August 25 to August 27.

The AEEE had a duration of 90 minutes and the question paper included 60 multiple-choice questions. The question paper was divided into three sections, including Physics, Chemistry and maths. While the Physics and Chemistry sections had 15 questions each, the maths section comprised 30 questions.

Meanwhile, the students who have given the JEE exam are also eligible to apply for direct admission on the basis of their JEE score. The last date for direct application is September 30.