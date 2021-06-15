AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Result Date Announced

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will release the AEEE 2021 Phase 2 score on June 20 at 5 pm. The entrance examination was conducted in remote proctored mode from June 11 to 14. The exams were conducted in two slots - the first is 10 am to 11:30 am and the second slot is 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

The online test was conducted for 90 minutes. It had 60 questions each from physics, chemistry, mathematics, and English. Each correct answer carries three marks and a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

The phase 1 exam was held on April 17 and 18. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will also conduct the third exam or Phase 3 for new applicants. Those who had registered for the Phase 1 and 2 exams can also apply for the exam.

“Candidates who attempted AEEE 2021 in Phase 1 and 2 also have the opportunity to improve their marks in Phase 3. Examinations will also be fully online with remote proctoring," the university said in its website.

The application process for the AEEE 2021 Phase 3 will begin from June 21 and conclude on July 5 on its official website, following which the slot booking will start from July 7 to 9. For candidates, who fail to attend the Phase 3 exams can appear for a re-test as well.

After the Phase 3 results are out, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin its first allotment process on the third of August. All admission procedures will be only based on the guidelines issued by the competent authorities from time to time.

