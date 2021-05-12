AEEE 2021 Registration Begins for Phase-2 Exams, Here’s How to Apply

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the phase-2 registration for the Engineering Entrance Exam 2021. The application window will be closed on May 30, 2021 at 4:30 pm. AEEE 2021 Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 14 in Remote Proctored Exam (RPE) mode. Candidates interested to write AEEE Phase 2 exam shall submit their application before the closing date. As per the official notification, “Candidates can change their option from CBT to RPE before submitting their willingness.”

AEEE 2021 registration: Here’s how to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of AEEE

Step 2. On the homepage go to the admission tab and click on the link for B.Tech 2021

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4. Register yourself by using your email id

Step 5. Enter the personal information and submit. Save the registration details and proceed further

Step 6. Complete the application form and submit

Step 7. Make a payment of the application fee and download a confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants must keep the registered login credentials safe for subsequent logins.

AEEE 2021: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with not less than 55 per cent in each Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics and aggregate marks of 60 per cent. Candidates shall be born on or after July 1, 2000.

AEEE 2021: Exam pattern, syllabus

AEEE 2021 will be held in Remote Proctored mode and aspirants can take the test through their personal laptop or computer from their home. The test will be of 90 minutes duration with 60 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English. Each correct answer will be awarded by three marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The syllabus of AEEE 2021 is the same as JEE Main.

This year, AEEE 2021 is being conducted in three phases, the first phase exam was conducted in April and the result for the same has been declared. Phase 2 will be conducted from June 11 to 14 and Phase-3 will be held by end of June / beginning of July 2021 tentatively.

