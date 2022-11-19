AEEE 2023 Registration Begins, How to Apply for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham BTech Entrance Exam

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the online registration for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for AEEE 2023 through the official website of amrita.edu.

AEEE is held every year for admissions into BTech degree programme offered by the institute’s campuses in Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Amravati. The AEEE registration, application form submission, uploading of the necessary documents, and payment of the application cost are all parts of the AEEE 2023 application procedure.

AEEE 2023 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the AEEE 2023, a candidate must have passed the 10+2 or class 12 board exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 60 per cent overall in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with not less than 55 per cent in each of these three subjects. Those appearing for the board exams next year are also eligible to apply.

AEEE 2023 Registration: Documents Required

— Scanned copies of academic certificates

— Candidate’s passport-size photograph

— Scanned copy of the candidates signature

— Proof of date of birth

— Address proof

AEEE 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates must first visit Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s official website and click the “AEEE 2023 registration” on the homepage.

Step 2: Enter the necessary information and complete the registration procedure. After completion, the login details will be sent to the candidates’ email addresses.

Step 3: The applicant must then log in to fill out the application form. Submit it along with the required relevant documents.

Step 4: The AEEE 2023 application form must be downloaded and printed out by applicants for future reference.

The AEEE will be held in over 140 cities across the country. However, the date of the examination is yet to be confirmed. The entrance test will feature 100 questions covering physics, chemistry, math, and English. The admissions into BTech courses offered by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be based on percentile scores of AEEE and JEE Main. “If the applicant has both the AEEE 2023 rank and JEE Mains 2023 percentile, there is more possibility of getting into the branch with highest priority with scholarship fees," reads the official notice.

