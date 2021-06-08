AEEE Phase 2 Slot Booking Begins: How to Book Slot for Engineering Entrance

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has started the phase 2 slot booking for its Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) 2021 from June 7 onwards. The candidates who have registered themselves for AEEE 2021 can book the examination slot till June 9. The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode from June 11 to 14.

The admit card of the candidates will be issued only after the slot bookings are completed. There are two slots available for AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam- the first is 10 am to 11:30 am and the second slot is 2 pm to 3.30 pm. One can choose the available slot as per their convenience.

AEEE 2021 phase 2: Steps to book slot

Step 1: Visit the official website of AEEE

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admissions tab’ and select BTech 2021 option from the top panel of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the ‘Slot booking’ tab

Step 4: Log in using the registered user name/application number and password

Step 5. Verify the details displayed on the screen and check the box to confirm and proceed for slot booking

Step 6: Enter the required details and select a date from the drop-down menu to view available slot

Step 7: Select the examination centre and the available slot. Click on submit

Step 8. Once the slot booking is done you can download your hall ticket by using the required details.

AEEE 2021 phase 2: Exam pattern

The AEEE 2021 phase 2 will be held in a remote proctored mode and the students can take the test through their personal laptop or computer from their home. The test will be of 90 minutes and will have 60 questions from these subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English. Each correct answer will carry three marks and there will be negative marking of one marks for each wrong answer.

The varsity will also conduct a mock test from June 8 to June 10 between 10 am to 5 pm. Applicants can take the test to familiarise themselves with the exam process and exam pattern. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.

