AFCAT 01/2021 Admit Cards to be Out Today at afcat.cdac.in

The admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2021 cycle will be released on Friday, February 5 on the official website,https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. AFCAT 01/2021 will be conducted on February 20 and 21 through the online mode. It is mandatory for allthe AFCAT 01/2021 candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination centre. Entry without AFCAT 01/2021 call letter is not allowed for any candidate. The AFCAT 01/2021 candidates can take the following steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2: On the homepage, there is an option of 'Candidate Login'.Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your details like email address, password and security key to login

Step 4: Once you log in, the AFCAT 01/2021 admit cards will be available on screen

Step 5: Download your AFCAT 01/2021 admit card and save it for future refernce

Step 6: Take a print out of your AFCAT 01/2021 admit card for the test

You can also click on this direct link and enter your login details to access the AFCAT 01/2021admit card.

The AFCAT 01/2021 Recruitment is for both Flying and Ground Duty. The registration process for AFCAT 01/2021 took place from December 1 to 30, 2020.

Question paper of AFCAT 01/2021 will carry a weightage of 300 marks. The time given to the candidates for the test is 2 hours. They will be responding to 100 multiple choice questions in only English language.

The syllabus for AFCAT 01/2021 includes General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning andMilitary Aptitude Test. AFCAT 01/2021 candidates will have to be careful while responding to the questions as every incorrect response will cost them one mark. They will be awarded three marks for every correct response.