AFCAT 02/2020 Results: Air Force Common Admission Test Result Declared at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 02/2020 Result 2020 | The result of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) was announced on Tuesday (October 20). The AFCAT 02/2020 Result was put out by the examination body on the official website at afcat.cdac.in. All candidates who sat for the entrance examination are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy while checking their score as they will be asked to type in their credentials.

The official notice on the website reads, “AFCAT 02/2020 results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login”.

Candidates can also check their AFCAT 02/2020 result via direct link here.

Selected candidates are eligible for the Air Force Selection Board Interview. The date and time selection process for AFSB Interview will begin from tomorrow (October 21) at 11 am. The last date to select the time slot is Friday (October 25) at 11 am.

Candidates are advised to do the same at the earliest. If candidates fails to do so then the system will automatically allot any date and time to them.

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” read the notification.

The officials will release AFCAT 02/2020 Call Letter after the date and time selection process is over.

AFCAT 02/2020 result: How to check result -

Step 1: Visit at the official website

Step 2: After the homepage open, click on candidate log in section

Step 3: Now, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the asked details

Step 5: Right click on submit button

Step 6: AFCAT 02/2020 result will appear on the device

Candidates should take a print out of their AFCAT 02/2020 scorecard as the same will be required at the time of interview.

Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website for updates.