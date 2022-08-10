AFCAT 2 2022 Admit Card Released at afcat.cdac.in: Here’s how to Download

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the upcoming Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 02/2022 on Wednesday. Those who have already registered for the exam can download their admit card through the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

As per the notification, the online IAF AFCAT 02/2022 examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, and 28. The exam will be conducted to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF. The exam will be held on in two shifts — 9.45 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.45 PM to 4.45 PM.

Candidates are instructed to arrive at the exam location by the scheduled time and date listed on the admit card with a printed copy of the admit card and any required documentation.

IAF AFCAT admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 02/2022 – CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab

Step 3. Key in your login details and submit

Step 4. Check and download the admit card

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

For the courses starting in July 2023, online applications for AFCAT 02/2022 were opened in June, for Short Service Commissions (SSC) in the Flying Branch and Permanent Commissions (PC) and Short Service Commissions (SSC) in the Ground Duty (Technical and Non Technical) Branches.

In India, the AFCAT is conducted twice a year in February and August at a variety of sites. There are about 300 open positions across a range of categories. The online examination will consist of objective-type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and Engineering Knowledge Test or EKT. There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer.

This hiring effort is being made to fill 271 positions, of which 246 are for men and 25 are for women. The application period for the hiring procedure opened on June 1 and ended on June 30.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here