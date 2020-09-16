AFCAT 2020 Admit Card Released at afcat.cdac.in, Exam From October 3 to 5

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 admit card has been released by the Indian Air Force (AIF) on its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Candidates who have applied to take AFCAT 2020 visit the site can download their hall ticket.

AFCAT 2020 will be conducted on October 3, 4 and 5. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 31. To download the admit card, applicants will be required to enter their candidate login and password on the website.

IAF has advised the candidates appearing for AFCAT 02/2020 to verify the contents in the admit card and read the instructions that they will be required to strictly abide by. On the day of the examination, candidates will be required to carry a printout of their AFCAT 2020 admit card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time.

The AFTCAT 2020 admit card will have details including a candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, date and time of the exam, test centre's name and address as well as the reporting time.

AFCAT 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website - afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions, 'AFCAT admit card 2020'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your candidate login including email ID and password

Step 4: Your AFCAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the AFCAT 2020 hall ticket.

Here's the direct link to download AFCAT 2020 admit card afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/

The AFCAT examination is held twice in a year and is conducted by the Indian Air Force. The first exam is held in February, while the second is conducted in August or September. Those who qualify the exam are chosen as Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).