AFCAT 2020: Air Force Common Admission Test to be Held on Oct 3-4; Details at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has revised the date of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to October 3 and October 4. A notice informing the revised date has been made available on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

The notice reads, “AFCAT 02/2020 has been rescheduled to 03 & 04 Oct 2020, To view/ download Additional Merit List-II for course(s) commencing at AFA from 31 Aug 20 [ click here], To view/download additional merit list for Adm branch for course commencing Aug 20 at AFA [click here], To view / download merit list for flying and aeronautical engineering branch [click here], To view/ download merit list for administration, education and meteorology branch or write to us at:- afcatcell@cdac.in.”

Originally, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 31. The AFCAT is held by the Indian Air Force twice a year. The first exam is conducted in February while the second one is held in August or September. Those who clear the exam are chosen as Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

The Air Force Common Admission Test-1 result was released on March 17. The exam was held on February 22 and 23. Those applicants who cleared the written exam will now be appearing for an interview.

The AFCAT-1 interviews were to be initially scheduled to be held on March 23. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same have been postponed till further notice.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that quite a few central and state government exams have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it is only now that the revised dates of the exams are being released. Further, all necessary precautionary measures like social distancing and proper sanitisation of the centres are being strictly followed. Those appearing for the exams have also been asked to follow the rules.