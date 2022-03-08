AFCAT 2022 Results Likely in March, Steps to Check

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to declare the AFCAT 2022 result soon on its official website — afcat.cdac.in. The scorecards are expected to be released in March itself, however, any official conformation is yet to be announced. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result by using their login credentials, once released.

As per past year trends, the IAF usually announces the AFCAT results within 15 to 20 days of the exam. This year the exam was held from February 12 to 14. Hence, the results are likely to be released by this month. The AFCAT 2022 was conducted through the Computer-based Test (CBT).

AFCAT 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IAF AFCAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click the login link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Your AFCAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the AFCAT result for further use

The result of AFCAT 2022 will contain the candidate’s registration number, candidate name, cut off marks, and score. Candidates must carefully cross check all the details on the scorecard and report to the authorities, in case of any discrepancy.

AFCAT 2022 exam was conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Groundwork (technical and non-technical) branches. A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through recruitment drive. These jobs will fall under the Short Service Commission (SSC). To be selected, candidates will have to clear a written exam, intelligence rating test, picture perception, discussion round, and psychological test. Thereafter, selected candidates will be called for group discussion and interview. Candidates who clear all the exam rounds will be selected and will get paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

