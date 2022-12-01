AFCAT 2023: Registrations for Indian Air Force Begins, Vacancy Open for Both Men and Women

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2023 registration by the Indian Air Force begins today, December 1. The notification was released by the IAF on November 28 informing all interested candidates to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2023 on the official website afcat.cdac.in. The registration link has opened from 10 A.M. and will remain active until December 30 at 5 P.M. Candidates can apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

As per the notification on the official website, IAF has set the age limit for candidates to be 20 to 24 years. The upper age limit for candidates is relaxable up to 26 years, if they hold a valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India). Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch age limit is 20 to 26 years.

The educational qualification required for registering for the AFCAT 2023 is that the candidates must have passed with a minimum of 50 percent in both Maths and Physics at 10+2 level (that is Grade 12) and have a minimum three-year graduation degree from a course in any discipline from a recognized University. The official website also mentions that a candidate with a Postgraduate degree can join as an Officer in Education and Meteorology branch.

Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on February 24, 2023, February 25, 2023, and February 26, 2023. As per the official notification, the candidates are asked to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for admission to the examination. They are also reminded that their admission at all the stages of the examination, that is the written examination and SSB test will be purely provisional. If on verification at any time, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates can apply online on https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in, or https://afcat.cdac.in. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration.

